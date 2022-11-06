Bagozzi, Leonard-Osbourne lead Marist past Morehead State

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Brock Bagozzi threw two touchdown passes, Glenmour Leonard-Osbourne returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and Marist defeated Morehead State 31-21 on Saturday.

Although Morehead State never led, the score was tied at 7, 14 and 21 before Bagozzi hit Wyatt McMahon with a 9-yard touchdown pass with 4:44 remaining in the game. The Eagles fumbled on their next possession and Marist took a 10-point lead on Luke Paladino’s 46-yard field goal with 2:26 remaining.

After Morehead State tied it at 7 in the second quarter, Leonard-Osbourne returned the kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown.

Bagozzi was 21-of-30 passing for 232 yards and Leonard-Osbourne had 214 total yards — 121 on kick returns, 69 rushing and 24 receiving — for the Red Foxes (4-5, 4-3 Pioneer Football League).

Colin Parachek passed for 182 yards with two touchdowns for Morehead State (2-7, 1-5). James Louis had 122 yards rushing.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.