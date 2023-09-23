Bagozzi accounts for 4 TDs, Woods scores on 25-yard run in OT to help Marist beat Valparaiso 36-30

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Brock Bagozzi accounted for four touchdowns and Amin Woods ran for a 25-yard touchdown on Marist’s first offensive play in overtime to help the Red Foxes beat Valparaiso 36-30. Bagozzi threw a 12-yard TD pass to Matt Stianche with 14 seconds left in regulation to made it 30-all and force OT. Patrick Oliva missed a 33-yard field goal-attempt on Valpo’s ensuing possession and, on the next play, Woods raced to the end zone for the walk-off TD. Bagozzi 20 of 35 passes for 248 yards and three TDs and scored on a 20-yard run for Marist. Michael Appel Jr. was 16-of-25 passing for 234 yards with three TDs and an interception for Valparaiso and added a 1-yard TD run.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.