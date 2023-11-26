Bagnaia wins Valencia race to clinch his 2nd straight MotoGP title

Francesco Bagnaia has won the Valencia GP to clinch his second straight MotoGP title. Bagnaia finished the race ahead of fellow Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio and Frenchman Johann Zarco. The 26-year-old rider from Ducati finished the season with 467 points, 39 points ahead of Spaniard Jorge Martin. It was the seventh win of the season for Bagnaia. Martin had four victories. He did not finish Sunday’s race.

