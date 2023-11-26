Bagnaia wins Valencia race to clinch his 2nd straight MotoGP title

By The Associated Press
Moto GP World Champion Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo Team celebrates after the MotoGP race of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the season, at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Cheste near Valencia, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alberto Saiz]

Francesco Bagnaia has won the Valencia GP to clinch his second straight MotoGP title. Bagnaia finished the race ahead of fellow Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio and Frenchman Johann Zarco. The 26-year-old rider from Ducati finished the season with 467 points, 39 points ahead of Spaniard Jorge Martin. It was the seventh win of the season for Bagnaia. Martin had four victories. He did not finish Sunday’s race.

