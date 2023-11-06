Bagent starts strong, but late breakdowns doom Bears in 24-17 loss to the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent and the Chicago Bears had their way with one of the top-rated defenses in the NFL for nearly three quarters. But they couldn’t cross the 50-yard-line in the fourth quarter. Bagent threw two interceptions and lost a fumble on a sack in the fourth quarter. He blamed himself for the Bears’ 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Chicago never got past its own 35-yard line in five series after tying the score at 17 late in the third quarter. Bagent was 18 of 30 for 220 yards with two touchdowns in this third start for injured starter Justin Fields. Bagent likely returns to the bench with Fields having returned to practice Friday.

