Baffert’s National Treasure made 9-5 favorite for $3 million Pegasus at Gulfstream

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bob Baffert is the only trainer to win the Pegasus World Cup Invitational twice. And oddsmakers say he’s got a chance to win it for a third time this coming weekend. Preakness winner National Treasure — trained by Baffert — has been installed as the 9-5 favorite for Saturday’s $3 million Pegasus over 1 1/8 miles of dirt at Gulfstream Park. The 4-year-old has won only one of his last nine starts, but the show he put on to win the Preakness eight months ago and and a strong second-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt evidently set him apart from the other Pegasus invitees.

