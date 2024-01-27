Baffert wins his 3rd Pegasus, with National Treasure winning at Gulfstream Park

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bob Baffert was the first trainer to win the Pegasus World Cup Invitational twice. And now, he’s the first to win it three times. National Treasure, last year’s Preakness winner, dug deep in the stretch to win the 1 1/8-mile Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park on Saturday. The Grade 1, $3 million race is the richest of the year at Gulfstream, and National Treasure — the 5-2 favorite — had to hold off hard-charging Senor Buscador in the stretch run to get the victory. Crupi, a 30-1 shot, was third. National Treasure was ridden by Flavien Prat and returned $7.20, $5.40 and $3.80 after finishing in 1 minute, 50.51 seconds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.