Badosa shows signs of her old form in a win over Andreeva at the Italian Open

ROME (AP) — Paula Badosa showed signs of her former top-five form during a 6-2, 6-3 victory over 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the first round of the Italian Open. Badosa was ranked as high as No. 2 before she missed the second half of last year due to a back injury that has also slowed her this season. She’s now No. 126. Badosa jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first set before a 45-minute rain delay and then picked up where she left off against the 40th-ranked Andreeva. Shelby Rogers routed Italian wild-card entry Lisa Pigato 6-1, 6-0. The men’s tournament on the red clay of the Foro Italico starts on Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.