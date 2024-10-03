Badosa ends Zhang’s resurgence at China Open

BEIJING (AP) — Zhang Shuai’s drought-busting week came to a shuddering halt as Paula Badosa continued her own resurgence in a two-set victory to reach the China Open semifinals. The 19th-ranked Spaniard has won 28 of her last 35 matches dating to May and made the semifinals of three of her past five tournaments. The 35-year-old Zhang entered the China Open on a 24-match losing streak, the second longest in the Open era. She’s ranked No. 595. At the Shanghai Masters, Italy’s Matteo Berrettini bounced back from the disappointment of an injury ending his Japan Open last week by edging Christopher O’Connell in two tiebreakers in the first round.

