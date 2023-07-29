Badoo and Greene hit HRs, Tigers beat Marlins 5-0

MIAMI (AP) — Akil Badoo and Riley Greene homered, and five pitchers combined on a seven-hitter as the Detroit Tigers beat the Miami Marlins 5-0 Saturday.

Tigers star slugger Miguel Cabrera doubled and singled in four at-bats and continued to receive cheers in his final visiting series against the club the native Venezuelan began his 20-year career with. The game, promoted as Venezuelan Heritage Day, attracted a season-high crowd of 32,936 — the largest crowd for a Marlins home game since April 2017.

Zack Short doubled twice for the Tigers, who evened the three-game series.

Joey Wentz (2-9) pitched 4 2/3 innings in relief after Beau Brieske started the bullpen game for the Tigers and went two. Optioned to Triple-A on June 29, Wentz was recalled before the game and struck out five to get his first win since May 8.

Jason Foley, Tyler Holton and Alex Lange got the final seven outs to complete the shutout.

Miami’s Luis Arraez went 2 for 4 and his major league-leading batting average increased a point to .381.

Detroit struck early on Badoo’s three-run homer in the second. Javier Báez walked and Cabrera doubled before Badoo drove a slider from Marlins starter Johnny Cueto over the wall in left for his fifth homer.

Greene hit his eighth homer, a solo shot to lead off the sixth, to make it 4-0. The Tigers padded their lead on Short’s RBI double against J.T. Chargois in the ninth.

Cueto (0-2) was lifted after six innings. In his second start since spending three months on the injured list, Cueto gave up four runs, four hits and struck out five.

BASEBALL ROYALTY

Dave Concepción and Omar Vizquel were among the eight retired Venezuelan players who participated in a tribute to Cabrera before the game. Concepción also threw the ceremonial first pitch to fellow Venezuelan Arraez.

ROSTER MOVES

The Tigers optioned RHP Trey Wingenter Triple-A Toledo while the Marlins optioned RHP Bryan Hoeing to Triple-A Jacksonville to open a roster spot for reliever David Robertson. Robertson, acquired in a trade with the New York Mets late Thursday, joined the Marlins on Saturday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left oblique strain) is scheduled to play in a rehab game with Single-A Jupiter Sunday. … LHP Tanner Scott (mild right strain) underwent additional tests. … OF Avisaíl García (left back tightness) said he anticipates being activated Sunday. García has been sidelined since April 28.

UP NEXT

LHP Tarik Skubal (1-1, 3.71) will start the series finale for the Tigers on Sunday against Marlins LHP Jesús Luzardo (8-5, 3.22).

