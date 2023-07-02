Badji rallies Cincinnati to 2-2 draw with Revolution

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dominique Badji scored twice for FC Cincinnati and once for New England as the Supporters’ Shield leaders played the Revolution to a 2-2 draw in a battle between the top two team in the Eastern Conference. Cincinnati (13-2-5) saw a 13-match win streak at home in all competitions come to an end, but its unbeaten run continues. New England (10-3-7) had won all three of its previous trips to Cincinnati. New England lost 2-0 in the first meeting between the clubs but has since gone 4-0-3 in the series.

