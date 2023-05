Badji, Celentano lead Cincinnati to 1-0 victory over Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Dominique Badji scored a first-half goal and Roman Celentano made it stand up in FC Cincinnati’s 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids. Cincinnati (10-1-3) became the first team to reach 10 victories this season. The win gives front-running Cincinnati an eight-point lead over the New England Revolution and Nashville SC in the Eastern Conference standings. Badji, who played for the Rapids two seasons ago, scored his first goal of the season when he took a pass from Obinna Nwobodo and found the net in the 33rd minute. Celentano finished with three saves to earn his sixth clean sheet for Cincinnati.

