Bader’s bloop single in 8th inning ends Tigers’ bid for combined no-hitter against Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Harrison Bader has singled leading off the eighth inning for the New York Mets, ending Detroit’s bid for a combined no-hitter in the second game of a doubleheader. Bader took a half-swing at a 1-2 changeup from left-handed reliever Tyler Holton and blooped it into shallow left-center. New York had gone 13 innings without a hit, going back to the first game of the twinbill. The unbeaten Tigers took a 1-0 lead into the ninth inning of the second game. Right-hander Matt Manning, making his first start of the season, threw 5 2/3 hitless innings for Detroit before giving way to Holton, who struck out Brett Baty to strand Brandon Nimmo at first base. Holton then worked a perfect seventh.

