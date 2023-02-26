Bad news for Verstappen’s F1 rivals as Red Bull looks better

The bad news for Max Verstappen’s rivals heading into the Formula One season is that Red Bull’s car could even be better. That’s saying something considering Verstappen won a record 15 races last season on his way to a second straight world title. Verstappen topped the first day of F1 testing at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain and teammate Sergio Perez led the last. It’s scary to think that Red Bull could head into next weekend’s season-opening race with none of the reliability woes that saw Verstappen fail to finish two of the first three races in 2022. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was second for Mercedes on the final day but struggled at times with balance and traction.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.