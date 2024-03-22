Bacot’s wild 5-year ride is down to its final March Madness run for No. 1 seed North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina fifth-year big man Armando Bacot is down to his final March Madness run with the Tar Heels. The 6-foot-10 post will lead the West Region’s No. 1 seed into Saturday’s second-round matchup against Michigan State. That means Bacot is down to at most five games left in a career that began before the COVID-19 pandemic and with Hall of Famer Roy Williams as his coach. Bacot quipped Friday that he’s been through “three different eras of college basketball” in his career. Bacot owns UNC’s career rebounding and double-doubles record. He’s also second in career scoring.

