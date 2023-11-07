Bacot’s big game leads No. 19 North Carolina past Radford 86-70

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the best season opener of his career, helping No. 19 North Carolina to an 86-70 win over Radford. RJ Davis and Cormac Ryan both scored 13 points, and Harrison Ingram had 12 points for the Tar Heels. North Carolina has begun 19 straight seasons with a victory. The Tar Heels had transfers Ingram Ryan and Paxson Wojcik in the starting lineup. DaQuan Smith and Kenyon Giles both scored 18 points for Radford, which was denied its second victory against a ranked team in program history.

