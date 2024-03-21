Bacot, Withers help No. 1 seed North Carolina beat No. 16 seed Wagner in March Madness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 20 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 1 seed North Carolina beat 16th-seeded Wagner 90-62 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Jae’Lyn Withers had a season-high 16 points and matched his best rebounding work with 10 boards for the West Region’s headliner. RJ Davis added 17 of his 22 points after halftime for the Tar Heels, who next face Michigan State and Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo. Melvin Council Jr. and Julian Brown each had 18 points for the 16th-seeded Seahawks, who played with just seven available scholarship players.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.