Bacot says he’s returning for 5th season at North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina forward Armando Bacot is returning to play a fifth season for the Tar Heels. Bacot’s decision gives North Carolina fans a bit of good news after the Tar Heels failed to reach the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-11 Bacot is North Carolina’s career leader in rebounds, double-doubles and double-figure rebounding games. Bacot led North Carolina to a runner-up finish in last year’s NCAA Tournament. This season, the Tar Heels were ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 but finished 20-13. Bacot earned Associated Press All-America third-team honors and averaged 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds.

