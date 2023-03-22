Bacot says he’s returning for 5th season at North Carolina

By The Associated Press
North Carolina forward Armando Bacot reacts after he dunked against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Seward]

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina forward Armando Bacot is returning to play a fifth season for the Tar Heels. Bacot’s decision gives North Carolina fans a bit of good news after the Tar Heels failed to reach the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-11 Bacot is North Carolina’s career leader in rebounds, double-doubles and double-figure rebounding games. Bacot led North Carolina to a runner-up finish in last year’s NCAA Tournament. This season, the Tar Heels were ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 but finished 20-13. Bacot earned Associated Press All-America third-team honors and averaged 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds.

