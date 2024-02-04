Bacot, Ingram lead the way as No. 3 Tar Heels beat No. 7 Blue Devils 93-84 in rivalry game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Harrison Ingram added 21 points and 13 rebounds and No. 3 North Carolina beat No. 7 Duke 93-84 in the latest renewal of the fierce rivalry. Bacot and Ingram led the way while ACC scoring leader RJ Davis faced constant defensive attention before coming on late to score 17 despite 5-of-14 shooting. Freshman Jared McCain had 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils. Star big man Kyle Filipowski added 22 points.

