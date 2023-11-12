Bacot, Davis carry No. 19 North Carolina past Lehigh 90-68

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot’s 22-point, 20-rebound effort and RJ Davis’ 22 points led No. 19 North Carolina to a 90-68 win over Lehigh. Harrison Ingram added 14 points for the 2-0 Tar Heels, who broke away after Lehigh came within three points about seven minutes into the second half. North Carolina outscored the Mountain Hawks 23-3 on free throws. Bacot produced the third game of his career with 20-20 numbers. He sat out the last four minutes. Keith Higgins Jr. scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and Tyler Whitney-Sidney had 10 points for Lehigh, which fell to 0-3.

