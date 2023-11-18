Bacot and Ingram help No. 20 North Carolina beat UC Riverside 77-52 for a 3-0 start

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 21 points and No. 20 North Carolina blew the game open with 19 straight points out of halftime to beat UC Riverside 77-52 on Friday night. Harrison Ingram added 10 points and nine boards for the Tar Heels. UNC led 37-26 at the break but got its offense moving again and kept stretching out its lead as UC Riverside went cold. The Highlanders missed their first 13 shots and didn’t score until the 10:33 mark of the second half. Ben Griscti scored 14 points to lead UC Riverside, which shot 30.6%.

