Backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan leads Northwestern to 23-20 win over Howard on homecoming

EVANSTON, Ill (AP) — Northwestern didn’t skip a beat without starting quarterback Ben Bryant as backup Brendan Sullivan led the team with three touchdowns in a 23-20 win over Howard on Saturday afternoon. Howard’s offense struggled in the first half before it scored 20 second-half points. Ja’Shawn Scroggins and Jarret Hunter each had one-yard touchdowns while Eden James added a 64-yard score on the ground. However, two failed fourth down conversions deep in Northwestern’s territory did them in.

