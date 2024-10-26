Backup QB Tayven Jackson and defense help No. 13 Indiana stay perfect with 31-17 win over Washington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Tayven Jackson threw for one score and ran for another in his first start this season, and D’Angelo Ponds picked off two pass that both led to touchdowns as No. 13 Indiana pulled away from Washington 31-17. The Hoosiers have matched the best start in school history at 8-0. Jackson went 11 of 19 with 124 yards, one TD pass and one interception and sealed the victory with a 2-yard run midway through the fourth quarter. He replaced the injured Kurtis Rourke. The Huskies have lost three of four and still haven’t won outside their home stadium this season.

