Backup QB Joshua Dobbs seeks stability with the 49ers after whirlwind 2023 season with 3 teams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Dobbs spent the 2023 season learning different NFL offenses on the fly. He hopes that experience helps him master coach Kyle Shanahan’s complex offense with the San Francisco 49ers enough to win the backup job behind Brock Purdy. Dobbs’ 2023 season was a whirlwind. He signed with Cleveland in March only to be traded to Arizona less than three weeks before the season opener. Dobbs jumped right in and became the Week 1 starter before being dealt again before the trade deadline to Minnesota. Dobbs then came off the bench to lead the Vikings to a win just a few days after arriving and without even knowing his teammates’ names.

