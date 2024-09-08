Backup QB Howard leads Butler’s rally in 19-17 win over Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Short made a 22-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining and Butler rallied to beat Murray State 19-17. The Racers entered the fourth quarter with a 14-10 lead before Bulldogs reserve quarterback Nick Howard led a nine-play, 82-yard drive that ended with Howard crashing in from the 2. The extra-point attempt was blocked and Butler led 16-14 with 9:08 remaining. James London put Murray State ahead with a 51-yard field with 2:41 left. Under Howard, Butler again marched down the field with a 10-play, 70-yard drive to set up Short’s game winner. Running backs Kywon Morgan and Jawaun Northington each scored touchdowns for the Racers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.