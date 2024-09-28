Backup QB Grayson James’ late TD toss lifts Boston College past Western Kentucky 21-20

BOSTON (AP) — Backup quarterback Grayson James hit Jerand Bradley with an 8-yard scoring pass late, and Boston College rallied for two TDs in the final quarter for a 21-20 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon. BC’s starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos was sidelined with an undisclosed injury. James, a junior transfer from Florida International, completed 19-of-32 passes for 168 yards with an inception for BC (4-1). He also ran for a score. A 12 ½ point underdog, Western Kentucky (3-2) jumped ahead 14-0 early in the second quarter on Caden Veltkamp’s second TD pass of the game, a 7-yarder to Easton Messer, and held a 20-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.