Backup QB C.J. Beathard signs 2-year extension with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard signed a two-year contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The move keeps him from hitting free agency next month. Beathard spent the last two seasons as Trevor Lawrence’s backup. He played in six games, with most of the work coming in mop-up duty. He’s 2-10 as an NFL starter, with all 12 starts coming during his three seasons with San Francisco. The grandson of longtime NFL general manager Bobby Beathard signed a two-year, $5 million deal with Jacksonville in March 2021 — a month before the Jaguars chose Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

