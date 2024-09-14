Backup QB Bailey helps NC State overcome Louisiana Tech, 30-20

By BOB SUTTON The Associated Press
North Carolina State's Wesley Grimes (6) tries to break away from Louisiana Tech's Cedric Woods (11) and Jacob Fields (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Backup quarterback CJ Bailey was at the controls for three second-half scoring drives, DK Kaufman returned an interception for a touchdown and NC State rallied from a double-digit deficit to defeat Louisiana Tech 30-20 on Saturday. Bailey was summoned when starter Grayson McCall departed with an injury. Bailey ran for a 1-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter as the Wolfpack finally gained command of the game. Bailey threw for 156 yards in two-plus quarters. Kanoah Vinesett kicked field goals of 39, 35 and 52 yards as NC State eventually bounced back from a lopsided loss a week earlier to then-No. 14 Tennessee. Louisiana Tech quarterback Jack Turner completed 19 of 36 passes for 281 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.