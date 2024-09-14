Backup QB Bailey helps NC State overcome Louisiana Tech, 30-20

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Backup quarterback CJ Bailey was at the controls for three second-half scoring drives, DK Kaufman returned an interception for a touchdown and NC State rallied from a double-digit deficit to defeat Louisiana Tech 30-20 on Saturday. Bailey was summoned when starter Grayson McCall departed with an injury. Bailey ran for a 1-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter as the Wolfpack finally gained command of the game. Bailey threw for 156 yards in two-plus quarters. Kanoah Vinesett kicked field goals of 39, 35 and 52 yards as NC State eventually bounced back from a lopsided loss a week earlier to then-No. 14 Tennessee. Louisiana Tech quarterback Jack Turner completed 19 of 36 passes for 281 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.