Backup Joey Aguilar throws 4 TD passes, App State pulls away from Gardner-Webb 45-24

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Joey Aguilar came off the bench to throw four touchdown passes and Appalachian State pulled away from Gardner-Webb for a 45-24 season-opening win. Aguilar, a California junior college transfer, threw a 32-yard touchdown to Kaedin Robinson on his first pass, which put the Mountaineers up 14-10 late in the first half. His second touchdown was a 26-yard connection with Dashaun Davis for a 21-17 lead. Jayden Brown’s third touchdown, a 41-yard pass from Matthew Caldwell, put Gardner-Webb on top 24-21 but after Aguilar connected with Dalton Stroman for 43 yards and a 28-24 lead, the defense took over. From there the Bulldogs had a three-and-out and three-straight turnovers.

