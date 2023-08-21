Backup job to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes remains tight as preseason finale nears

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks from left to right, Chris Oladokun, Shane Buechele, Patrick Mahomes and Blaine Gabbert arrive at NFL football training camp Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The competition for the quarterback job behind Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City has become one worth watching. Blaine Gabbert was brought in to replace the retired Chad Henne, but the veteran has been pushed throughout training camp by Shane Buechele, a former undrafted free agent and practice squad staple. Chiefs coach Andy Reid called the competition “real close” as the Chiefs head into their preseason finale Saturday against Cleveland. The backup job has proven important in Kansas City, where Henne twice had to help the Chiefs navigate playoff wins on their way to reaching the Super Bowl.

