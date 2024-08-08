Backup Jameis Winston confident QB Deshaun Watson can bounce back, lead Browns to the top

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jameis Winston was a fan of Deshaun Watson’s long before coming to Cleveland. Winston, who signed with the Browns as a free agent in March, remembers seeing Watson take hard hits while leading Clemson to a national title win over Alabama in 2017. Watson’s resilience in that game makes Winston confident Cleveland’s starting quarterback can bounce back from a shoulder surgery and lead the Browns to a Super Bowl. Winston is relishing his role as Watson’s mentor. It’s something he got comfortable with while in New Orleans. That doesn’t mean Winston doesn’t want to play and he knows he’s got to be ready if called upon.

