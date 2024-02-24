Backup Coles gives TCU a boost in win over Cincinnati as squads go in opposite direction

FORTH WORTH, Texas (AP) — Reserve Jakobe Coles scored 11 of his 18 points before halftime and Emanuel Miller scored 18 points and TCU took control late in the first half and went on to beat Cincinnati 75-57. TCU never let Cincinnati within four points (44-40) after halftime. Coles’ jumper with 44 seconds left before halftime gave TCU a 38-28 lead. Day Day Thomas led Cincinnati with 13 points.

