Back to school: handful of coaches in women’s NCAA Tournament leading their alma maters

Kellie Harper always knew she wanted to coach college basketball, but never thought it would be at her alma mater Tennessee. That’s because she thought Pat Summitt would be there forever. Harper is one of eight coaches that made the NCAA Tournament this year who are coaching at the school they played at. There’s a matchup of two of them in the first round Saturday with Adia Barnes and Arizona facing Felisha Legette-Jack and Syracuse.

