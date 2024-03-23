Back to school: handful of coaches in women’s NCAA Tournament leading their alma maters

By DOUG FEINBERG The Associated Press
Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina at the Southeastern Conference women's tournament Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Carlson]

Kellie Harper always knew she wanted to coach college basketball, but never thought it would be at her alma mater Tennessee. That’s because she thought Pat Summitt would be there forever. Harper is one of eight coaches that made the NCAA Tournament this year who are coaching at the school they played at. There’s a matchup of two of them in the first round Saturday with Adia Barnes and Arizona facing Felisha Legette-Jack and Syracuse.

