Back to school: Eric Bieniemy begins evaluating UCLA’s offense during spring practices

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Bieniemy’s focus is on evaluating UCLA’s offense. Not on what brought him back to Westwood. Speaking to reporters for the first time since being hired as UCLA’s offensive coordinator and associate head coach, Bieniemy didn’t want to discuss what happened in his lone season as offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders or other opportunities he had to remain in the NFL. A two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs as offensive coordinator, Bieniemy wasn’t retained by new Commanders coach Dan Quinn, who replaced Ron Rivera. Bieniemy got his first looks at the Bruins’ offense during spring practices on Tuesday and Thursday.

