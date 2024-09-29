Back to reality for the Saints after another close loss, this one to the Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — The first two weeks of the season, the New Orleans Saints looked unbeatable. Now, back to reality. The Saints let one slip away for the second week in a row, taking the type of loss that can “rip your heart out,” in the words of coach Dennis Allen. New Orleans managed to lose 26-24 to NFC South rival Atlanta without giving up an offensive touchdown to the Falcons. This one really stung on the heels on a 15-12 setback the previous week to the Philadelphia Eagles, who pulled out the victory with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. Now the Saints are 2-2 and their blowout victories over Carolina and Dallas seem like distant memories.

