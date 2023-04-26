Back to Normal? Clemson, Florida State expected to top ACC

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
FILE - Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) warms up before the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Behind fifth-year quarterback Jordan Travis, a candidate for ACC player of the year, and a deep and talented offensive line, the Seminoles and fourth-year coach Norvell look ready to once more take over the league. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The ACC has a distinctly old-school feel to it this spring with defending champion Clemson and rising powerhouse Florida State looking to dominate once more. The Tigers and Seminoles figure to be fighting for the top two spots that advance to the ACC’s championship game in the first year since the league eliminated the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions. Nothing that happened during the ACC’s spring practices did anything to change opinions that it’ll be Clemson and Florida State playing for the title next December. If one or both should stumble, North Carolina, Pitt and North Carolina State could jump up.

