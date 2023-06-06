Back to Bob: Florida Panthers confident goalie Sergei Bobrovsky will rebound in Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Bob isn’t going anywhere. Despite pulling Sergei Bobrovsky after allowing four goals in his team’s Stanley Cup Final Game 2 loss to Vegas, Florida coach Paul Maurice expressed full confidence in the goaltender who got the Panthers this far. Bobrovsky — and the players in front of him — will need to be much better to climb out of a 2-0 series hole against the Golden Knights. Game 3 is Thursday night in Sunrise, Florida.

