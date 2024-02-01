Back on home court, No. 16 Auburn ends 2-game skid with 81-54 rout of Vanderbilt

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored 21 points, Denver Jones added a season-high 19 and No. 16 Auburn rebounded from back-to-back road losses with a 81-54 win over Vanderbilt. Auburn took control of the game with dominant defense. Vanderbilt shot only 26.8% from the field, including a 11-of-39 shooting on 2-point attempts. Vanderbilt was led by Ven-Allen Lubin, who had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Evan Taylor scored 14 points, and Tyrin Lawrence added 12 points for the Commodores. Johni Broome keyed the Auburn defense with five blocks to go along with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

