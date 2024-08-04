Back injury robs Evan Carter of chance to follow up on remarkable debut with Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Evan Carter never really had a chance to follow up on a remarkable debut that helped the Texas Rangers on their way to a World Series title last year. A slow start turned into a nagging lumbar strain in his back. And now a return this season has been all but ruled out for Carter. The sparkling stats he compiled last postseason are only a memory. Carter was just 2 of 38 in the final 14 games this season before going on the injured list in late May. He says it will be another 10 weeks before he picks up a bat.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.