Back injury robs Evan Carter of chance to follow up on remarkable debut with Rangers

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
FILE - Texas Rangers' Evan Carter celebrates in the dugout during a game against the Chicago Cubs, March 31, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Carter is unlikely to return in what was supposed to be the outfielder's first full season in the majors due to a nagging back injury general manager Chris Young said Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Patterson]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Evan Carter never really had a chance to follow up on a remarkable debut that helped the Texas Rangers on their way to a World Series title last year. A slow start turned into a nagging lumbar strain in his back. And now a return this season has been all but ruled out for Carter. The sparkling stats he compiled last postseason are only a memory. Carter was just 2 of 38 in the final 14 games this season before going on the injured list in late May. He says it will be another 10 weeks before he picks up a bat.

