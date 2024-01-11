Back in the same position as the AFC’s top seed, the Ravens hope to avoid a repeat of 4 years ago

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh speaks to reporters following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore. The Steelers won 17-10. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The last time the Ravens were the top seed in the AFC was four years ago. Led by MVP Lamar Jackson, Baltimore went 14-2. Then the Ravens faltered and lost their playoff opener 28-12 to Tennessee. Now Baltimore is back in that same position. So that game against the Titans is a bit haunting for Ravens fans. The Ravens have a first-round bye and then will face one of four teams — Houston, Cleveland, Miami or Pittsburgh. Baltimore played against that entire group during the regular season and went 3-3. The Ravens were 10-1 against everyone else.

