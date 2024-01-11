Back in the same position as the AFC’s top seed, the Ravens hope to avoid a repeat of 4 years ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The last time the Ravens were the top seed in the AFC was four years ago. Led by MVP Lamar Jackson, Baltimore went 14-2. Then the Ravens faltered and lost their playoff opener 28-12 to Tennessee. Now Baltimore is back in that same position. So that game against the Titans is a bit haunting for Ravens fans. The Ravens have a first-round bye and then will face one of four teams — Houston, Cleveland, Miami or Pittsburgh. Baltimore played against that entire group during the regular season and went 3-3. The Ravens were 10-1 against everyone else.

