Bachmeier throws for 3 TDs in Wake Forest debut as Deacons beat North Carolina A&T 45-13

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hank Bachmeier came off the bench to throw for three touchdowns in his Wake Forest debut and Taylor Morin returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown and picked up 100 receiving yards as the Demon Deacons pulled away to beat North Carolina A&T 45-13 in Thursday night’s season opener. Running back Demond Claiborne rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown to help Wake Forest win its fourth straight season opener. Bachmeier, a former starter for Boise State and Louisiana Tech, finished 18-of-28 for 263 yards. Kenji Christian scored a touchdown and ran for 121 yards for the Aggies. N.C. A&T quarterback Kevin White was 10-of-16 for 116 yards. Andrew Brown kicked two field goals, including a 51-yarder in the fourth quarter.

