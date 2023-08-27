Bachmeier leads late drive to rally La Tech to 22-17 win, defense holds FIU to 4 passing yards

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Freshman Jacob Fields turned his only touch into a 30-yard touchdown run with a minute to play to lift Louisiana Tech to a 22-17 season-opening win over Florida International. After Fields, fifth on the depth chart but pressed into duty by injuries in the backfield, scored, Cecil Singleton sealed it with an interception. La Tech limited FIU to a program low four passing yards and just 75 yards rushing after the first quarter. Hank Bachmeier, a Boise State, was 34 of 44 for 333 yards. The Panthers had 103 rushing yards in the first quarter when Shomari Lawrence had a 67-yard TD burst up the middle and Antonio Patterson had a 6-yard scoring run.

