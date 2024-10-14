Babar Azam to miss remainder of England series as Pakistan gives out-of-form star batter a rest

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan cricket star Babar Azam wanted to continue playing in the test series against England but has been rested for the two remaining matches. Assistant coach Azhar Mahmood says “Babar was willing to play but the selection committee thought it was the best time to give him a rest. Babar is our No. 1 player. There’s no question about his technique and ability.” Pakistan has rung the changes after England pulled off a remarkable victory by an innings and 47 runs in the first test in Multan by amassing 823-7 declared in its only innings.

