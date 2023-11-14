B.J. Mack’s double-double helps South Carolina pull away early in the second half to beat VMI 74-64

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead South Carolina to a 74-64 victory over VMI. Mack shot 5 of 11 from the floor and made 6 of 7 free throws. Meechie Johnson added 13 points and Myles Stute had 10 for South Carolina, which is 3-0 for the first time since the 2019-2020 season. VMI had a 10-2 run to pull to 70-62 with 1:34 left but couldn’t get closer. Freshman reserve Tyran Cook scored 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting to lead VMI (1-2).

