B.J. Mack scores 18 points, leads South Carolina past Arkansas 77-64

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — B.J. Mack had 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists to lead South Carolina to a 77-64 victory over Arkansas. Zachary Davis had 12 points, Ta’lon Cooper 11, and Collin Murray-Boyles 11 for the Gamecocks, who led all the way. Tramon Mark led Arkansas with 18 points. After a dunk by Davis gave South Carolina a 49-36 lead six minutes into the second half, Mark hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get the Razorbacks within 49-42. Cooper then hit a 3-pointer to start a 13-1 run by the Gamecocks and they led by double digits for the remainder.

