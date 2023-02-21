Azpilicueta out of hospital after being kicked in head

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea says captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been discharged from the hospital and is “recovering well” after being kicked in the head during an English Premier League game. Azpilicueta was taken off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace and breathing from an oxygen mask following a 10-minute stoppage at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. He was hit in the face by an attempted overhead kick by Southampton player Sékou Mara in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss. Chelsea says Azpilicueta sustained a concussion and is back at the club training ground.

