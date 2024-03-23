Aziaha James stars as NC State beats Chattanooga 64-45 in NCAA women’s tourney

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored each of her 19 points in the second half, and North Carolina State pulled away from Chattanooga for a 64-45 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Saniya Rivers scored 16 points and River Baldwin had 10 points and 11 rebounds, boosting N.C. State coach Wes Moore to a victory against his former team. Next up for No. 3 seed N.C. State is ex-Wolfpack coach Kellie Harper and sixth-seeded Tennessee on Monday. Jada Guinn scored 13 points for Chattanooga.

