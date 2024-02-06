Aziaha James scores 28, powers No. 3 NC State to win over No. 15 Louisville 77-67

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 28 points to help No. 3 North Carolina State outlast No. 15 Louisville 77-67 in front of a sellout crowd on Monday night. In its fifth straight win, N.C. State (20-2, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) was also boosted by 12 points and 10 rebounds from Madison Hayes. Olivia Cochrane powered the Cardinals (19-4, 8-2) with 17 points and 12 rebounds. The Wolfpack opened the second quarter with a 19-4 run to take a 21-point lead, their largest of the day. Louisville trimmed the deficit to six points in the fourth quarter, but never got any closer.

