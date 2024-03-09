Aziaha James scores 23, No 10 NC State back in ACC championship after 69-43 win over Florida State

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James had 23 points, Mimi Collins added 17 points and 13 rebounds and No. 10 North Carolina State defeated Florida State on 69-43 Saturday to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game for the fourth time in five seasons. River Baldwin chipped in with seven points and 11 rebounds for NC State, which has rattled off four straight wins since back-to-back double-digit road losses at North Carolina and Duke last month. NC State outrebounded Florida State 58-32 and held the Seminoles to 25% shooting from the field. The Wolfpack (27-5) will face No. 14 Notre Dame in Sunday’s championship game. NC State beat Notre Dame 59-43 on Feb. 15 in South Bend, Indiana.

