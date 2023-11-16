Aziaha James scores 20, Mimi Collins adds 18 and No. 14 N.C. State women beat Elon 90-35

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 20 points, Mimi Collins had a perfect night shooting and 18 points and No. 14 North Carolina State coasted to a 90-35 win over Elon. Showing no hangover from Sunday’s 92-81 win over No. 2 UConn that vaulted N.C. State into the Top 25, Collins had 14 points, including 10 in a 15-0 run, as the Wolfpack bolted to a 28-12 lead after one quarter. James matched Collins with 14 first-half points, when the Wolfpack shot 59% and had a 31-7 rebounding advantage. Hayes had 10 points. Hayes finished with 15 points for N.C. State. Collings was 8-of-8 shooting with a 3-pointer and a free throw. The Wolfpack shot 52% with seven 3s on 22 attempts and went 17 for 17 from the foul line. No Elon player had more than six points or three rebounds.

