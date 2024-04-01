Aziaha James powers NC State into the Final Four against undefeated South Carolina

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 29 points in the third-seeded Wolfpack’s 77-67 Sweet 16 victory over Stanford, then had 27 in a 76-66 Elite Eight victory over top-seeded Texas. Now the North Carolina State guard is headed to the national semifinals in Cleveland, where the Wolfpack will face undefeated South Carolina. James has come into her own this season. She’s averaging 16.4 points to lead the team this season, a 9.6 point improvement over last year. She wasn’t yet born the last time N.C. State reached the Final Four in 1998.

